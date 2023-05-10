LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38,596.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $728.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $762.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $701.54 and its 200 day moving average is $684.06.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.41.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

