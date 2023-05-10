LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Caesars Entertainment worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 2.89.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

