LPL Financial LLC Has $12.75 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,678 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,868 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.94) to GBX 1,730 ($21.83) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($17.67) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

