LPL Financial LLC Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 29.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after buying an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,912,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock worth $377,100,053. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

Shares of ABNB opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.