LPL Financial LLC Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,983 shares of company stock valued at $36,654,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $2,032.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,731.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,592.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,077.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

