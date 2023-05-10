LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,037 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.28% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

ARKW opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $65.76.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

