LPL Financial LLC Buys 48,483 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 88.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 86,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $11,603,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 73.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $601.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $73.86.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.