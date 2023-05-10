LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,131 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 71,685 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.67, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

