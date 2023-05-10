LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,090 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 over the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

DELL opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

