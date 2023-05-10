LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,023 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.24.

ENPH opened at $157.83 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.