IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,812,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,327,000 after buying an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TEAM stock opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.23. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,132,827.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,376 shares in the company, valued at $41,080,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,132,827.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,080,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,329 shares of company stock worth $44,910,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.