HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.

HubSpot stock opened at $447.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.08. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $468.88.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.