Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,431 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.74% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 100,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $32.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

