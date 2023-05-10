Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.99 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 646.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 68,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 59,235 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
