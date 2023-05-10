Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of International Paper worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after buying an additional 206,004 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in International Paper by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.