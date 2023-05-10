Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,469 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Lancaster Colony worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 638.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.7 %

LANC opened at $216.46 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.