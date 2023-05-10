Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,720 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $146.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average of $144.43. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $154.82.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

