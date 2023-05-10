DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.43.

DVA stock opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.49% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DaVita by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 37.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DaVita by 63.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

