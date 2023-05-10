Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Position Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bumble were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bumble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bumble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMBL opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $241.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

