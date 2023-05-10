Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -390.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

