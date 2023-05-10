Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Align Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 146,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $302.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.34.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

