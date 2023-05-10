Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $253,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Insulet by 652.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 298,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,549,000 after acquiring an additional 259,089 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Insulet by 106.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 137.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after acquiring an additional 81,165 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $319.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 280.99 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

