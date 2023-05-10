Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $366.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

