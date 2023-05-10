3,700 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Comerica Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.