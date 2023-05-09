Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insider Activity

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

