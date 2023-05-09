United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,379 shares of company stock worth $51,658,957 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $210.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $174.36 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

