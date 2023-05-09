TD Asset Management Inc Takes $2.03 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Independence Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 295,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 403,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,543,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.49%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

