TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,228 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.30% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJRI opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $705.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.94.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.