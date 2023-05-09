TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647,910 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988,500 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,210,000 after buying an additional 15,626,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,170,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,964,000 after buying an additional 319,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clarivate by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after buying an additional 1,011,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Stock Down 1.0 %

CLVT opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 148.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.