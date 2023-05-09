TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,368 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WH stock opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Recommended Stories

