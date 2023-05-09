TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 424 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,399.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,650.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,049.35. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,250.01 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

