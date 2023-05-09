TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of CSW Industrials worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.49. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $148.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $413,410. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

