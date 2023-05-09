TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Novanta by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Novanta by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Novanta by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $160.64 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $173.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.