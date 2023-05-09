TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,179,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 400,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NOMD stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

