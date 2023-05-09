TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.85 Million Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of First BanCorp. worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,085,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,076 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

