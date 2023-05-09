TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

