TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,449,240,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

