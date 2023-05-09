TD Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 35,946 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after purchasing an additional 618,203 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.