TD Asset Management Inc Buys 4,200 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Relay Therapeutics worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $81,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Relay Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $321,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

