TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Inari Medical worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NARI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,404,000 after purchasing an additional 858,266 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after purchasing an additional 356,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,252,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,277,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,240. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inari Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

NARI opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.12. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

