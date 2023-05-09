TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of DICE Therapeutics worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $15,514,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 92.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DICE stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DICE. TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Judice sold 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $499,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,188,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Judice sold 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $499,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and have sold 70,113 shares valued at $2,372,496. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICE Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.