Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 769.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 113,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100,062 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.