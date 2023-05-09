Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 143 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,177. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $246.93 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $390.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

