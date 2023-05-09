Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 39.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 173.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 190.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 32,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Syneos Health Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

