Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,281 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $12,179,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 671,874 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 441,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 340,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Company Profile



Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

