Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Landstar System worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Landstar System by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

LSTR stock opened at $179.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

