iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,368 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

