Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Inari Medical worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Inari Medical by 40.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,250 shares of company stock worth $5,316,240 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

