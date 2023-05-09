Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,900 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

OPI stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.97). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $127.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.34%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

