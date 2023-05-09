Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,718 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 78.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.0 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.